Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Will Bracey

Ally Brooke is getting ready to say "I do!"

The Fifth Harmony alum is preparing to head down the aisle to marry her longtime boyfriend and music industry executive Will Bracey after he popped the question at a private Manhattan art gallery on Monday (December 18), per People. Bracey told the outlet he has been planning the proposal all year and chose New York because it was "always our city — it's where we fell in love."

"It is the best day of my life. It's wonderful, truly wonderful," Brook added. "I had no idea. No idea. When he did it, I was just in pure shock."

Brooke and Bracey first met in 2015 when he became the tour manager for Fifth Harmony and the pair started dating later that year.

"I knew the moment that I...truly, when I saw him, I fell in love with him, but I knew about a year in that he was the one for me," she told People. Now, it really is forever. She added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Will and just share the beautiful memories that we will create together as one. That is wonderful and very special to me."

Brooke shared sweet photos from the proposal on Instagram, captioning the carousel, "WE HAVE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY EVER TOLD" and that she "CANNOT WAIT TO MARRY YOU."