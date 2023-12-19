The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Colorado

Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.

For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.

The Inventing Room's glow-in-the-dark cotton candy was named Colorado's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this creation spectacular:

"An avant-garde dessert shop in Denver, The Inventing Room is part spectacle, part regular restaurant, and dining here is a seriously memorable experience. Each demonstration includes five samples painstakingly whipped up by pastry chefs who resemble scientists. Amongst a glittering array of staggeringly impressive sweet treats, the standout is the glow-in-the-dark cotton candy, made possible by the science behind molecular gastronomy. Tickets sell out fast, with each new batch released at the end of the month for the month ahead."