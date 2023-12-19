The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 19, 2023
Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.
For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.
The Inventing Room's glow-in-the-dark cotton candy was named Colorado's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this creation spectacular:
"An avant-garde dessert shop in Denver, The Inventing Room is part spectacle, part regular restaurant, and dining here is a seriously memorable experience. Each demonstration includes five samples painstakingly whipped up by pastry chefs who resemble scientists. Amongst a glittering array of staggeringly impressive sweet treats, the standout is the glow-in-the-dark cotton candy, made possible by the science behind molecular gastronomy. Tickets sell out fast, with each new batch released at the end of the month for the month ahead."
If you want to try this cotton candy, visit The Inventing Room at 4433 W 29th Avenue, Unit 101, in Denver.
Curious about other crazy desserts in the country? Visit lovefood.com for the continued list of every state's most outrageous treats.