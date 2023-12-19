The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
December 19, 2023
Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.
For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.
Trophy Cupcakes' "Life of the Party" was named Washington State's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this cupcake spectacular:
"Created for the bakery's 10th birthday, the Life of the Party cupcake from Trophy Cupcakes has stuck around well after the big day. The over-the-top creation encompasses a macaron, lollipop, marshmallow, meringue kiss, wafer cookie, pretzel, cookies, donut holes, and chocolate drops, all presented on a YUMfetti cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream. It's extra to the extreme, and definitely earns its name."
If you want to try this cupcake, Trophy Cupcakes has five locations across the Seattle area.
Curious about other crazy desserts in the country? Visit lovefood.com for the continued list of every state's most outrageous treats.