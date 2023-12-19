The 'Most Outrageous' Dessert You Can Find In Washington

Everyone craves a sweet treat once in a while, whether it's a nice helping of fresh fruit or the most stacked milkshake ever. Some eateries take it to the next level by baking a huge cake with multiple layers, creating whimsical pieces of candy, or loading a bowl of ice cream with all sorts of goodies. Plenty of customers are happy to indulge in these unique treats.

For those who love a good sugar rush, LoveFood rounded up the "most outrageous" dessert in every state. Writers consulted reviews, their own first-hand experiences, and other sources to determine their picks.

Trophy Cupcakes' "Life of the Party" was named Washington State's most insane dessert! Here's what makes this cupcake spectacular:

"Created for the bakery's 10th birthday, the Life of the Party cupcake from Trophy Cupcakes has stuck around well after the big day. The over-the-top creation encompasses a macaron, lollipop, marshmallow, meringue kiss, wafer cookie, pretzel, cookies, donut holes, and chocolate drops, all presented on a YUMfetti cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream. It's extra to the extreme, and definitely earns its name."