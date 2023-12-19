Video Shows Drew Lock's Cursing Celebration After Game-Winning TD

A clip shared online shows Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock excitedly cursing after throwing a game-winning touchdown pass during the Seahawks' 'Monday Night Football' win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Lock, 27, who started in the absence of an injured Geno Smith, appeared to yell, "put that f*****g s*** on, motherf****r," into the camera during ESPN's live broadcast of the game. The former Missouri standout threw for 208 yards on 22 of 33 passing, which included his lone touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 28 seconds remaining.

Lock's start was a game-time decision with Smith being activated, but still resting Monday (December 18) night. The 27-year-old started in Smith's absence last week, which was his first start since the 2021 season.