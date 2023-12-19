Video Shows Drew Lock's Cursing Celebration After Game-Winning TD
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2023
A clip shared online shows Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock excitedly cursing after throwing a game-winning touchdown pass during the Seahawks' 'Monday Night Football' win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.
Lock, 27, who started in the absence of an injured Geno Smith, appeared to yell, "put that f*****g s*** on, motherf****r," into the camera during ESPN's live broadcast of the game. The former Missouri standout threw for 208 yards on 22 of 33 passing, which included his lone touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 28 seconds remaining.
Lock's start was a game-time decision with Smith being activated, but still resting Monday (December 18) night. The 27-year-old started in Smith's absence last week, which was his first start since the 2021 season.
“PUT THAT F***ING S**T ON, MOTHERF***ER!”— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 19, 2023
Safe to say Drew Lock was fired up after throwing the game-winning touchdown 😂
pic.twitter.com/PUXBwhuWpp
“It’s so hard. It’s so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long, or at least what feels like a really long time to me,” Lock told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game. “And then you sit there, you watch games, you wonder can I do this still? I haven’t been out there on the field, that’s the human nature of it. You get back out there last week, I’m like, you know what, I’m the man still. I can still do this.”
Seahawks QB Drew Lock got emotional in a great postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters. #MNF pic.twitter.com/tYIeoL5nFd— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2023
Seattle kept its postseason hopes alive with Monday's win as it currently ranks eighth in the NFC standings, one back from the seventh and final playoff seed, with three regular season games remaining against the Tennessee Titans (December 24), Pittsburgh Steelers (December 31) and Arizona Cardinals (January 7).