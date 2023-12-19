Why Kendall Jenner's Friends 'Aren't Surprised' By Bad Bunny Split

Kendall Jenner recently split from ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny after less than a year of dating, and while some fans may have been shocked by the breakup, the model's friends tell a different story.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked back in February when they were seen going on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, but it wasn't until August that they seemingly confirmed their relationship in a PDA-packed night out at a Drake concert. However, it was reported over the weekend that they have called off their relationship. Following news of the split, a source told Us Weekly that the breakup was only a matter of time as they didn't believe the romance was very serious.

"Friends aren't surprised that Kendall and Bad Bunny have broken up," the source said. "They never really saw their relationship going the distance anyway."

While friends reportedly didn't see Jenner and Bad Bunny as compatible in the long run, they did leave room for the possibility of a reconciliation.

"Of course, they want the best for their friend, but they really didn't feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she was in past relationships with other people," the source said. "At the same time, Kendall has had a few on-off relationships in the past, so they wouldn't be totally surprised if she got back together with him at some point."