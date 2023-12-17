Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Break Up After Less Than A Year Together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are no longer a couple. According to People, the stars have called it quits on their relationship after less than a year of dating. The last time the Puerto Rican hitmaker and The Kardashians star were seen in public together was at a Saturday Night Live afterparty when Bad Bunny hosted and served as musical guest in October.

People report that reps for Bad Bunny and Jenner have not responded to their requests for comment. However, the superstars never officially addressed their relationship outside of public appearances, a few Instagram posts, and a Gucci campaign in late September.

They first confirmed their relationship while attending a Drake concert. The couple was caught sharing a rare moment of PDA at Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday night (August 13th). An eyewitness at the show told Page Six that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito, were spotted "making out while Kim [Kardashian] was right next to them."

Bad Bunny and Jenner were first romantically linked in February 2022 while going on a double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. The romance rumors picked up in March after the two were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. They were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. That same month, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella.