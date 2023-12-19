Yankees Acquire Player Named After Derek Jeter

Downs met Jeter during a chance encounter days before being acquired by the Red Sox. The prospect was training with Jeter's former Yankees teammate, Raul Ibanez, in South Florida.

“This last week, I was driving, me and my brother were driving to go to [the] train,” Downs told MLB.com in 2020. “We’re in traffic. My brother sees this Range Rover pulling up. He was like, ‘Oh my God, is that Jeter?’ He honks and I wave at him.

“I’m doing training with Raul Ibanez. I called Raul and said, ‘Tell [Derek] Jeter that the kid he was waving at was Jeter [Downs].’ So then he told him that and it was pretty cool that I met him that way.”

“A couple days later, the Marlins had an event at Topgolf. One of my friends was there,” Downs added. “He FaceTimed me with Jeter on the phone. We talked for like two minutes.

“It was [surreal]. I’ve idolized him my whole life. It was finally good to meet him and talk to him a little bit. It was definitely special.”

Downs has appeared in 20 total MLB games for the Red Sox (14 games in 2022) and Nationals (six games in 2023) during the past two seasons, hitting for a .182 batting average with one RBI and four walks.