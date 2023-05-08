Derek Jeter Announces Surprise Birth Of First Son

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced the surprise birth of his first son, Kaius Green Jeter, in posts shared on his social media accounts Monday (May 8) morning.

"Welcome to the world lil man," Jeter wrote, tagging his wife, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Jeter and sharing a graphic that states their son's name and date of birth, which was apparently last Friday (May 5).

The couple hadn't previously announced Hannah's pregnancy publcily. Kaius is the couple's first son and fourth child after daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4 and River Rose, 1.

The longtime former New York Yankees captain also appears to have added, "sleep-deprived father of four" to his Instagram bio.