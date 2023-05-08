Derek Jeter Announces Surprise Birth Of First Son

By Jason Hall

May 8, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v. New York Yankees
Photo: Getty Images

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced the surprise birth of his first son, Kaius Green Jeter, in posts shared on his social media accounts Monday (May 8) morning.

"Welcome to the world lil man," Jeter wrote, tagging his wife, former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Jeter and sharing a graphic that states their son's name and date of birth, which was apparently last Friday (May 5).

The couple hadn't previously announced Hannah's pregnancy publcily. Kaius is the couple's first son and fourth child after daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4 and River Rose, 1.

The longtime former New York Yankees captain also appears to have added, "sleep-deprived father of four" to his Instagram bio.

Jeter and his wife, formerly Hannah Davis, began dating in 2012 and were married in 2016, following his retirement from baseball in 2014. The five-time World Series champion has publicly stated that he delayed starting a family until after his baseball career concluded.

“You have to be present in your kids’ lives. People are busy. Both you guys are busy. I’m busy too. But my parents were always present, and I try to be around as much as I can,” Jeter said during an appearance on the TODAY Show in September.

