6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Wednesday (December 20), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Iray and centered at a depth of 58 miles. Aftershocks weren't reported but anticipated to be present in the coming days.

Twenty-three people claimed to have felt the earthquake at the time of the preliminary report on Wednesday. No additional details were made available as of Wednesday.

The Peruvian earthquake took place two days after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was reported Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu Sheng, China, on Monday (December 18) and weeks after eight people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2.