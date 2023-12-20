6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2023
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Wednesday (December 20), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Iray and centered at a depth of 58 miles. Aftershocks weren't reported but anticipated to be present in the coming days.
Twenty-three people claimed to have felt the earthquake at the time of the preliminary report on Wednesday. No additional details were made available as of Wednesday.
The Peruvian earthquake took place two days after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was reported Linxia Chengguanzhen, Gansu Sheng, China, on Monday (December 18) and weeks after eight people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in relation to a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao, the second-largest island of the Philippines, on December 2.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.2 - 11 km SSE of Iray, Peru https://t.co/PN6e14HrMm— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 20, 2023
More than 529 families were affected by the natural disaster, Philippines defense secretary Gilbert Teodoro revealed in an update. The earthquakes led to tsunami warnings in the area that were later lifted.
The initial tremor in the Philippines was reported to be at 7.6-magnitude and resulted in four major aftershocks estimated at 6.0-magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Additionally, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific on December 7. The natural disaster was located about 76 miles south of the town of Isangel on the island of Tanna and centered at a depth of 30 miles.