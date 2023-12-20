Ryan Gosling Drops 'I'm Just Ken' Christmas Version In New 4-Song EP
By Logan DeLoye
She's Barbie. He's just Ken...but with his own four-song EP!
Ryan Gosling just released an EP featuring three new versions of hit single, "I'm Just Ken" showcased in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which hit theaters this summer and sent the entire world into Barbiecore bliss.
The new EP proves that it's not Gosling's destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility. At least, not before he shares three new spins of the Barbie (or should we say Ken) classic with the world. The EP features the original "I'm Just Ken," in addition to a slower, acoustic "In My Feelings" version, a "Merry Kristmas Barbie" holiday version, and an 80's style "Purple Disco Machine Remix."
As if gifting the world three new versions of the single wasn't enough, Gosling (along with DJ and producer Mark Ronson) also released a behind-the-scenes music video for, "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)." Talk about a happy holiday!
In each version of the track, Gosling (as Ken) sings about playing second string in Barbie's life, realizing throughout the song that he brings a lot to the table and deserves more than to be an unnoticed side character.
Barbie (which would be nothing without the extreme Kenergy present throughout) was recently nominated for 10 Golden Globe awards, making it the second most nominated film in the award show's 81-year history! Barbie fans can watch the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7th, 2024.
