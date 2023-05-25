'Barbie' Soundtrack Includes Music's Biggest Stars & Also Ryan Gosling

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The artists on the Barbie soundtrack have been revealed. On Thursday, May 25th, Rolling Stone revealed the all-star lineup on BARBIE: THE ALBUM which features the following artists:

  • Ava Max
  • Charli XCX
  • Dominic Fike
  • Dua Lipa
  • FIFTY FIFTY
  • GAYLE
  • HAIM
  • Ice Spice
  • Kali
  • KAROL G
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Nicki Minaj
  • PinkPantheress
  • Tame Impala
  • The Kid Laroi

In addition to all of those artists, the soundtrack will also include actor Ryan Gosling, who's taking on the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie. In an Instagram graphic, they teased that "more Barbies & Kens to be announced" soon. Mark Ronson also served as the Executive Music Producer for the project. The compilation album will be released on July 21st, the same day as the movie hits theaters across the world.

On Monday, May 22nd, Dua Lipa announced that her single from the movie "Dance The Night" will be released Friday at midnight (May 25th). Lipa will also make an appearance in the film as a Barbie mermaid with bright blue hair. The Barbie Twitter account shared the first look at the entire cast in costumes last month. Other familiar faces in the cast include Ryan Gosling as Ken, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells, Michael Cera as Allan, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Insecure's Issa Rae, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Dame Helen Mirren as "the narrator."

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.