'Barbie' Soundtrack Includes Music's Biggest Stars & Also Ryan Gosling
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 25, 2023
The artists on the Barbie soundtrack have been revealed. On Thursday, May 25th, Rolling Stone revealed the all-star lineup on BARBIE: THE ALBUM which features the following artists:
- Ava Max
- Charli XCX
- Dominic Fike
- Dua Lipa
- FIFTY FIFTY
- GAYLE
- HAIM
- Ice Spice
- Kali
- KAROL G
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Nicki Minaj
- PinkPantheress
- Tame Impala
- The Kid Laroi
In addition to all of those artists, the soundtrack will also include actor Ryan Gosling, who's taking on the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie. In an Instagram graphic, they teased that "more Barbies & Kens to be announced" soon. Mark Ronson also served as the Executive Music Producer for the project. The compilation album will be released on July 21st, the same day as the movie hits theaters across the world.
On Monday, May 22nd, Dua Lipa announced that her single from the movie "Dance The Night" will be released Friday at midnight (May 25th). Lipa will also make an appearance in the film as a Barbie mermaid with bright blue hair. The Barbie Twitter account shared the first look at the entire cast in costumes last month. Other familiar faces in the cast include Ryan Gosling as Ken, Sex Education's Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells, Michael Cera as Allan, Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon, Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan, Insecure's Issa Rae, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Dame Helen Mirren as "the narrator."
Barbie hits theaters on July 21st.