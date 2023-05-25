'Barbie' Soundtrack Includes Music's Biggest Stars & Also Ryan Gosling

The artists on the Barbie soundtrack have been revealed. On Thursday, May 25th, Rolling Stone revealed the all-star lineup on BARBIE: THE ALBUM which features the following artists:

Ava Max

Charli XCX

Dominic Fike

Dua Lipa

FIFTY FIFTY

GAYLE

HAIM

Ice Spice

Kali

KAROL G

Khalid

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

PinkPantheress

Tame Impala

The Kid Laroi

In addition to all of those artists, the soundtrack will also include actor Ryan Gosling, who's taking on the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie. In an Instagram graphic, they teased that "more Barbies & Kens to be announced" soon. Mark Ronson also served as the Executive Music Producer for the project. The compilation album will be released on July 21st, the same day as the movie hits theaters across the world.