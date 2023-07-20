Ryan Gosling Apologizes To BTS' Jimin For 'Biting' His Style In 'Barbie'

One of the stars of Barbie, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, had to clear the air before the movie lands in theaters tomorrow (July 21st). On Thursday, July 19th, Gosling took to the movie's official Twitter account to share a video of himself apologizing to BTS member Jimin. It turns out, Ken wears the same outfit in one of the scenes in the movie and Gosling had to set the record straight.

"Hi, Jimin. It's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your "Permission To Dance" outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie," he said. "I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best. And there's an unspoken Ken Code that if you bite another Ken's style you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering," Gosling said as he held up a black acoustic guitar with a photo of a white horse and his character's name.