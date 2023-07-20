Ryan Gosling Apologizes To BTS' Jimin For 'Biting' His Style In 'Barbie'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 20, 2023
One of the stars of Barbie, Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, had to clear the air before the movie lands in theaters tomorrow (July 21st). On Thursday, July 19th, Gosling took to the movie's official Twitter account to share a video of himself apologizing to BTS member Jimin. It turns out, Ken wears the same outfit in one of the scenes in the movie and Gosling had to set the record straight.
"Hi, Jimin. It's Ryan Gosling here. I noticed that your "Permission To Dance" outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie," he said. "I have to give it to you, you wore it first. You definitely wore it best. And there's an unspoken Ken Code that if you bite another Ken's style you have to give them your most prized possession. So, I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering," Gosling said as he held up a black acoustic guitar with a photo of a white horse and his character's name.
Had to give Jimin this 🎸 for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*) pic.twitter.com/bxfFqkmpsn— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) July 19, 2023
Gosling went on to add, "And besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway so it'll be much better in your hands." The dedicated BTS ARMY took to the comments section to gush over how cool it was that Gosling took the time to shout out the BTS member.
It even prompted some fans to speculate that BTS could be a surprise artist on the star-studded Barbie: The Album. While that's pretty unlikely since the full tracklist was released last week, we won't know for sure until the soundtrack drops, along with the movie, tomorrow!
While we're, let's revisit BTS' "Permission to Dance" joyous music video below!