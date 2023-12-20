Sam Asghari Details 40-Pound Weight Loss After Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari looks nearly unrecognizable after a 40-pound weight loss following his divorce from pop icon Britney Spears.

The 29-year-old former personal trainer spoke to Page Six, which also shared photos of his new toned look, about his fitness transformation, saying he has lost between 35 and 40 pounds over the past five months and has gone through a "spiritual" and "energy" shift. When someone goes through a breakup, especially one as public as his split from Spears, many are quick to call any slimmed down figure a "revenge body"; however, Asghari doesn't see it that way, claiming it's "not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing."

"I have more time for myself to focus on myself," he said, adding, "Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself."

Asghari said that it can often be difficult to focus on your own physical health when your focus is somewhere else, leading to your body changing without you fully noticing, saying, "Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don't get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does."

Asghari, who filed for divorce from Spears in August more than one year after they got married, also revealed that he's not currently looking for love and is instead putting his focus toward his work.

"I'm focusing on work at the moment," he said. "I definitely won't be joining any dating apps any time soon. That's for sure."