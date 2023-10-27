Sam Asghari Reacts To Being In Britney Spears' New Memoir

Sam Asghari has reacted to his ex-wife Britney Spears' new memoir The Woman In Me. According to Page Six, the actor is very pleased with how he's portrayed in her bombshell book. The Woman In Me was written before their divorce in August and Spears described him as a "gift from God," writing, "I have an appreciation for how stable he is. I love that he doesn’t even drink.”

"That made me smile, to be honest," Asghari said in response to the kind words from his ex. "I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.” The two first connected on set of her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party." In her memoir, Britney recalls, "I knew I wanted him in my life immediately. The chemistry with us in the beginning was insane. We couldn’t keep our hands off each other.”

Spears also thanked Asghair for supporting her and giving her the courage to stand up for herself amid her 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021. “I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other,” she wrote.

In August, Spears spoke out about the divorce with an Instagram post. "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!" Britney wrote. "But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!"