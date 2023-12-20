The 'Best Pizza Place' In Washington State

It's no secret that pizza is one of America's favorite comfort foods. One of the most versatile dishes out there, baked bread smothered with tomato sauce and cheese can crush a person's cravings. They can also be a blank canvas for chefs and cooks to add their flair. For those who like the classics, favorites like pepperoni and supreme won't go out of style anytime soon.

Even better are the thousands of restaurants are either include pizzas on their menu or are solely dedicated to the handheld. That's why 24/7 Tempo rounded up the best pizza places in every state based on reviews, ratings, and lists from several well-known sources.

Dino’s Tomato Pie was crowned Washington State's best pizza place! Writers went into detail about what makes their pies so excellent:

"Seattle pizza maven Brandon Pettit slings seven variations on 18″ rounds or square Sicilian crusts, using his custom brick ovens. Extra toppings are available, but as a note on his website points out, 'more than three toppings will be expensive and won’t be any better.' His Sicilians are the right move, airy and crunchy, with sides crisped with blackened cheese. Note that only patrons 21 and older are allowed."