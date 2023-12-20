Travis Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift Getting Booed By NFL Fans Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, getting booed by fans during his win against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (December 17).

Kelce, 34, called Swift, 34, "amazing" when his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce acknowledged that "they showed Taylor at the game" and some positive reactions on the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (December 20).

"You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing opposite colors," Jason said.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is," Travis responded. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”

The All-Pro tight end then acknowledged some of the negative reactions his girlfriend received from the Patriots fans.

“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," Kelce said, referencing a quote Swift used in her Time Magazine 'Person of the Year' feature story. "But for the most part, everyone was f**king screaming their tail off for her.”

Kelce said he was "trying to keep it cool" and not "show [his] cards" when Swift was shown on the jumbotron.

“It was fun, man. … Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that," Travis said.

Prior to the game, Kelce was seen walking through a tunnel and glancing up at an image of his pop superstar girlfriend performing at Gillette Stadium in a clip shared by 'The Camera Guys' of NBC Sports Boston on their X account.