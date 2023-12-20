Travis Kelce's Reaction To Taylor Swift Getting Booed By NFL Fans Revealed
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, getting booed by fans during his win against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (December 17).
Kelce, 34, called Swift, 34, "amazing" when his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce acknowledged that "they showed Taylor at the game" and some positive reactions on the latest episode of their 'New Heights' podcast released on Wednesday (December 20).
"You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing opposite colors," Jason said.
“Just shows you how amazing that girl is," Travis responded. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”
The All-Pro tight end then acknowledged some of the negative reactions his girlfriend received from the Patriots fans.
“There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," Kelce said, referencing a quote Swift used in her Time Magazine 'Person of the Year' feature story. "But for the most part, everyone was f**king screaming their tail off for her.”
Kelce said he was "trying to keep it cool" and not "show [his] cards" when Swift was shown on the jumbotron.
“It was fun, man. … Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that," Travis said.
Prior to the game, Kelce was seen walking through a tunnel and glancing up at an image of his pop superstar girlfriend performing at Gillette Stadium in a clip shared by 'The Camera Guys' of NBC Sports Boston on their X account.
Travis Kelce spots a Taylor Swift poster at Gillette Stadium 👀— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 17, 2023
(Via: @NBCSCameraGuys) pic.twitter.com/BrA8e1Z0AD
Swift was also shown yelling in protest from the luxury suite in slow motion during the FOX Sports live broadcast of the game at Gillette Stadium after Kelce appeared to be knocked down -- though others argued that he flopped -- with the ball in the air on a pass attempt from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which could've resulted in a pass interference call. The play occurred after a would-be touchdown pass was dropped by the All-Pro tight end two plays prior.
Kelce unable to convince the refs he deserved a flag. Looks like Taylor Swift believes him at least! #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/G3KMuZmAxq— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 17, 2023
Last week, a photo shared by several X accounts, showed Kelce and Swift kissing on the lips at the Miracle on Main Street pop-up bar during an event held for Chiefs players, spouses, friends and relatives after the game. A previous picture shared by Kelce's friend and barber, Patrick Regan, in a carousel of pictures in an Instagram post showed Swift kissing Kelce on the left cheek.
Regan also noted that Swift took the initial photo, which shows the barber giving the tight end a "gameday freshly," in the post. Swift has now attended seven of Kelce's games since they initially appeared to go public with their relationship in September. Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' on December 6.
The singer praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast in July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”