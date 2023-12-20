Pete Carroll Shares Major Update On Geno Smith's Injury Status

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be a full participant in Wednesday's (December 20) practice after missing Monday's (December 18) win against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

"That's exciting for us," Carroll said via ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Smith, 33, was activated for the Seahawks' 'Monday Night Football' game but didn't play, with Carroll, instead, opting to give him additional rest just prior to kickoff. Veteran backup Drew Lock threw for 208 yards on 22 of 33 passing, which included his lone touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 28 seconds remaining.

Lock, 27, also started in Smith's absence the previous week, which was his first start since the 2021 season.