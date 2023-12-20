Pete Carroll Shares Major Update On Geno Smith's Injury Status
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2023
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will be a full participant in Wednesday's (December 20) practice after missing Monday's (December 18) win against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
"That's exciting for us," Carroll said via ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Smith, 33, was activated for the Seahawks' 'Monday Night Football' game but didn't play, with Carroll, instead, opting to give him additional rest just prior to kickoff. Veteran backup Drew Lock threw for 208 yards on 22 of 33 passing, which included his lone touchdown, a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with 28 seconds remaining.
Lock, 27, also started in Smith's absence the previous week, which was his first start since the 2021 season.
Smith, the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 259 of 402 passing while leading the Seahawks to a 6-6 record through their first 12 games prior to missing Weeks 14 and 15. Seattle kept its postseason hopes alive with Monday's win as it currently ranks eighth in the NFC standings, one back from the seventh and final playoff seed, with three regular season games remaining against the Tennessee Titans (December 24), Pittsburgh Steelers (December 31) and Arizona Cardinals (January 7).