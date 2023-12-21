6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Thursday (December 21), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Adak -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- and centered at a depth of 33.2 kilometers (20 miles). Aftershocks weren't yet reported but there is a chance of at least one occurring within the next week, according to the USGS.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was previously reported in Adak on October 16. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster in October.

The USGS said there was "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to a possible landslide, as well as "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to potential liquefaction in relation to the earthquake.