Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pose With Sons For Adorable Holiday Card

Happy holidays from their family to yours! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s family Christmas card captured an adorable moment between the couple and Stefani’s three sons.

Celebrity tan artist Isabel Alysa took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the holiday card she received from the couple that features the family looking very dapper and happy, per Entertainment Tonight. In the card, signed “with love from Gwen, Blake and the Boys,” a beaming Stefani stuns in a ruffled nude gown while a laughing Shelton dons a smart black suit to adorably match with her three sons, 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma and 9-year-old Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The family dog also makes an appearance.

Since getting married in 2021, the former The Voice coaches have been creating their own traditions for the holiday season, including cooking new dishes together.

“We started off by always trying to find something that wasn’t a tradition — like, let’s try something different, try something new,” she told ET earlier this month. “We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome… it’s basically like a lasagna but it’s in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that’s a thing.”

Shelton is also preparing to take the stage in Nashville for a fun performance at the annual New Year’s Eve Bash; however, Stefani won’t be in attendance. She was set to join him in Music City, but she told Access Hollywood that she ended up getting a call to ring in the new year in Las Vegas.

"If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out it's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it," she said.