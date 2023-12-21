Hailey Bieber Subtly Reveals ‘New Tiny Baby’ Tattoo

Hailey Bieber is serving all the holiday looks this season and recently took time to share a photo of her brand new tattoo. The star gave followers a sneak peak on Wednesday, December 20th with an Instagram story of the delicate new addition.

“New tiny baby tat,” the caption reads. The photo portrays a small, dainty bow tattooed on the side of Bieber's hand. People mentioned that the 27-year-old has well over 20 tattoos with the latest addition included. In 2021, tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared images of Bieber's "New York diamond" tattoo just under her ear. Periodically, the "Who's In My Bathroom?" hostess will share photos that depict her new ink on social media.

The Rhode Skin founder recently shared memories from her company holiday party, sporting a stunning red fit with a red lip to match. As the photo series continues, we see Bieber wrapped in red (again) but this time in form-fitting, shiny attire, looking like a gorgeous Christmas gift.