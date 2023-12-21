Jeezy, Scarface, Maxwell & More To Perform At Jazz In The Gardens 2024

“BPC is thrilled to work alongside the City of Miami Gardens to enhance the already vibrant Jazz In The Gardens brand and take it to the next level,” Troy Brown, Black Promoters Collective Partner and CMO said about the event. “For example, notably, JITG has never incorporated the Afrobeat genre into its lineup. BPC plans to change that and infuse the festival with a mix of genres, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.”



JITG had primarily booked classic R&B acts throughout its 17-year existence, however, it looks like this year will feature a lot more Hip-Hop and afrobeats artists. The festival's announcement arrives over a month after Jeezy released his new album I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. It also comes after Scarface delivered an unforgettable performance for NPR's "Tiny Desk" series.



Jazz In The Gardens is happening at Hard Rock Stadium on March 9 & 10, 2024. Presale tickets are available now.