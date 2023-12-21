Mariah Carey Splits From Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey has split from her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after seven years of dating, and kids were reportedly a factor in the relationship ending.

According to Page Six, a source claims that the age gap between the pair — the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is 54 while the back-up dancer is 40 — played a part in the split, mainly in the form of Tanaka wanting to add to the family. Carey, however, did not. Tanaka doesn’t have any children, but Carey shares two kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at,” the source said, with another adding that Tanaka “wants to start having his own life.”

Carey and Tanaka began dating in 2016, 10 years after he started working as a dancer with Carey. They briefly separated in 2017 but quickly rekindled their romance. However, it now seems as if the relationship has been rocky recently. They were last seen together during Carey’s birthday in March, and the Queen of Christmas sparked speculation that they were through after Tanaka didn’t join her for her annual trip to Aspen, Colorado, and wasn’t there for her recent Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

That speculation was increased even more when Carey told People earlier this month that she had a difficult year and wanted to “have fun” this holiday season.

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest,” she said, adding, “I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”