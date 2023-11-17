Mariah Carey Reveals The Surprising Everyday Item She Doesn't Own

Most people have a least one pair of sneakers, perhaps dedicated for gym visits and workouts or simply to wear for a bit of casual comfort when running errands. Mariah Carey, however, is not most people. In fact, the Queen of Christmas doesn't even own sneakers.

The "Fantasy" singer made the surprising revelation during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, when host Jennifer Hudson asked about the most casual item of clothing she owns, per People.

"Probably some hideous slides that someone made me purchase. Because I don't own sneakers," she said, to which Hudson quickly asked, "You don't?"

"No, I don't. Because I get a blister on the back of my foot," she said of her reason for avoiding the common footwear. While she may be known for her glamorous side, which often includes heels, she's also not the biggest fan of those either.

"Well, that's the problem, heels hurt too," she answered when Hudson wondered if she preferred heels. "So I don't really know what to do."

Despite heels not being the most comfortable shoe, Carey did say they are easier for her to wear because she always walks on her toes "no matter what," adding that she's "always done that."

So what kind of shoe does she wear for comfort?

"I wear slippers!" she exclaimed.

