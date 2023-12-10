Watch Mariah Carey Bring Out Two Surprise Guests During MSG Concert
By Logan DeLoye
December 10, 2023
Christmas came a little early at Madison Square Garden this weekend when Mariah Carey brought out not one, but two surprise guests to sing with her during Saturday's (December 9) show. According to TMZ, the "Fantasy" star announced that she needed a little help from a few "Christmas Angels" to sing "Oh Santa." And who better to assist than two fellow female icons with equally ethereal voices?
"You wouldn’t believe it," Carey teased the audience as the surprised guests walked onto the stage, "but here we have JHud (Jennifer Hudson) and Ari (Ariana Grande)!" Carey complimented Hudson and Grande's fabulous ensembles and the trio we never knew we needed (and now cannot live without) dazzled the crowd with the beloved Christmas tune.
Photos captured during the performance show Hudson in a sparkly black number, Carey in a stunning silver mini, and Ari (giving us all the holiday feels) in an off-the-shoulder red dress with matching gloves, all just as stunning as they were three years ago when the official music video for "Oh Santa" was released.
Ari and JHud were not the only surprise guests of the night. Bringing both family and friends together this holiday season, Carey also welcomed her 12-year-old daughter Monroe to the stage to perform 1994 hit, "Jesus Born On This Day," and the crowd went wild!