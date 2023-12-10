Watch Mariah Carey Bring Out Two Surprise Guests During MSG Concert

Christmas came a little early at Madison Square Garden this weekend when Mariah Carey brought out not one, but two surprise guests to sing with her during Saturday's (December 9) show. According to TMZ, the "Fantasy" star announced that she needed a little help from a few "Christmas Angels" to sing "Oh Santa." And who better to assist than two fellow female icons with equally ethereal voices?

"You wouldn’t believe it," Carey teased the audience as the surprised guests walked onto the stage, "but here we have JHud (Jennifer Hudson) and Ari (Ariana Grande)!" Carey complimented Hudson and Grande's fabulous ensembles and the trio we never knew we needed (and now cannot live without) dazzled the crowd with the beloved Christmas tune.