Bun B & Statik Selektah Release Their New Album 'TrillStatik 3'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 22, 2023
Bun B and Statik Selektah have joined forces once again for the third installment of their joint album series.
On Friday, December 22, the Houston MC and the Massachusetts producer delivered their new album TrillStatik 3 in honor of Hip Hop 50. The project was recorded live earlier this week at Hidden Tiger in New York City. Their third collaborative effort contains 14 new songs including contributions from Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, Method Man, Paul Wall, Boldy James, Nems, Smif-N-Wessun, Millyz, Kota the Friend, Talib Kweli, Termanology, UFO Fev, CJ Fly, Grafh, Smoke DZA, Wais P and plenty more.
Bun and Statik began recording the album in NYC on Wednesday and spent two days hosting numerous rap artists of all calibers in their pop-up studio. The third installment arrives over a year after they livestreamed, recorded and released TrillStatik 2. That album features collaborations with Fat Joe, Westside Gunn, Uncle Murda, Big K.R.I.T. and more. Their first installment was released back in 2019.
This is Statik Selektah's fourth project of 2023. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Kota the Friend to drop their joint LP To See A Sunset. A month later, he collaborated with Nym Lo to release the New York native's project From The Horse's Mouth. At the beginning of the summer, Statik dropped his 10th studio LP Round Trip via Mass Appeal. The 20-track LP features collaborations with Posdnuos of De La Soul, Ransom, AZ, Stove God Cooks, Symba, Nina Sky, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Joey Bada$$, Ab-Soul and more.
Meanwhile, Bun B has been extremely focused on his Trill Burgers venture. He recently opened his first brick-and-mortar store in his hometown and invited plenty of celebrities to try his famed burgers.
Listen to TrillStatik 3 now.