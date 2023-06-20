Drake Visits Bun B's Trill Burgers: 'The Best Burger I've Ever Had'

"The best burger I've ever had," he declared as he panned the camera over to his meal.



While he was there, Drizzy ran into Rap-A-Lot CEO J Prince, who was also posted up inside the restaurant. Drake's blessing means a lot to Bun B, who just opened the doors to Trill Burger's official headquarters in last week. The OVO Sound artist and the veteran Texas rapper have worked together on several records in the past from Drake's "Uptown" to Bun's "Put It Down."



It's been nearly two weeks since since Bun B officially opened the doors to Trill Burgers and it's already gotten rave reviews. Ludacris recently stopped by the new location to chomp down on some burgers. Meanwhile, other artists like Tyler, The Creator, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin and more have also co-signed the delicious burgers.



See more scenes from Drake's visit to Trill Burgers below.