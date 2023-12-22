Man Killed While Attempting To Submerge Stolen Car In Lake
By Jason Hall
December 22, 2023
A Texas man died after attempting to submerge a stolen vehicle in a lake.
Keith Johnson, 18, of Aubrey, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the incident at a Denton-area hospital on Tuesday (December 19), the Little Elm Police Department wrote in an update shared on its Facebook account Tuesday. Responding officers located Johnson after receiving a report about a single-car motor vehicle accident at Doe Branch Park in South Paloma Creek Monday (December 18) morning.
"Our investigation has revealed that the vehicle involved in this incident was stolen out of Denton County," the department wrote. "The vehicle’s occupant, Keith Johnson, age 18, of Aubrey, was attempting to submerge it in Lewisville Lake and was struck by the vehicle in the process.
"Johnson sustained serious injuries as a result of the impact and was transported to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries early on Monday, December 18."
The department said it found the vehicle "partially submerged" and that Johnson was "transported to a Denton-area hospital" in its initial report shared on Facebook. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, however, no additional details were immediately made available at the time of the update, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Little Elm is located just under 40 miles north of Dallas.