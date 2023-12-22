You may have seen our previous coverage of the fastest-growing city in Ohio, but have you wondered about the opposite? Which city in the Buckeye State is seeing its residents flee for another place to live more than other in the state?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Travel.Alot.Com compiled a list of the "fastest-shrinking" cities in the country, finding the "urbanized areas in each state" that are seeing residents leaving the city for another home somewhere else.

According to the site, the fastest-shrinking city in Ohio is actually one of its most popular spots: Cleveland. While this might not make sense because of its popularity, the city has reportedly seen a decrease in population over the past few decades. Here's what the site had to say:

"It is because of its advantageous location halfway between the banks of the river and the short of Lake Erie, it is regarded as a manufacturing center. Major landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and Cleveland Orchestra are also located in this area.

"Cleveland's population has been declining since the 1950s. Thirty-two other U.S. cities are now larger than Cleveland, once the fifth largest city in America, though the pace of loss slowed considerably in the 1990s. To date the population drop from 2020-2021 equals to about 1.1% of [the city's] population."

To see more of the fastest-shrinking cities in the country, check out the full list at travel.alot.com.