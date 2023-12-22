Why This Texas City Is Shrinking Rapidly

Certain cities experience periods in which people flock in large numbers to move there permanently. Unfortunately, this phenomenon can be experienced the other way around when people move away from them quickly.

Travel A Lot has determined the fastest shrinking city in every state:

"Every decade, we use a census to determine where people are going in the States. Lately, we’ve been noticing a trend of people moving to major cities and suburbs in an attempt to find more jobs. This means that many smaller cities and towns are losing residents at an alarming rate.

States that usually experience population growth are also shrinking in size. States like Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Washington, and Florida are exploding in population to the point where there are few (if any) cities that had a net loss! That being said, most states can’t boast this amazing accomplishment.

In each state, we identified the top urban regions where individuals are leaving – fleeing, in some cases. These places are hemorrhaging residents so quickly that some may even lose their city status! It might be best to leave right away if you reside in one of these cities."

In Texas, the title goes to Garland:

"With more than 300 firms, Garland is currently one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the state of Texas. The second half of the 20th century cemented Garland's status as a major cultural hub in North Texas. Unfortunately, it also has an unemployment rate of over 6% as of 2022.

Garland, Texas, which saw a 1.4% loss in population, tops the list for all of Texas. Between 2020 and 2021, this huge manufacturing city was able to shed roughly 3,400 residents. In the year 2020, the city had a population of 245,478. In the year 2021, it had only 242,035 living within the city limits."