Aaron And Nick Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter Dead At 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to Nick and Aaron Carter, has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

The news was confirmed by their mother, Jane Carter, who expressed shock and the need for time to process this devastating loss.

Jane, in a statement to TMZ, conveyed the profound impact of losing a child for the third time, emphasizing the difficulty of processing such a tragic reality. She requested privacy to grieve and promised a more comprehensive statement when she could think more clearly.

Highlighting the broader repercussions of Bobbie Jean's untimely death, Jane acknowledged the additional pain experienced by Bobbie Jean's eight-year-old daughter, Bella. Having previously lost her father, Bella now faces the heartbreaking reality of being without her mother, intensifying the depth of the family's sorrow.

While the exact circumstances surrounding Bobbie Jean's passing remain unclear, it is known that she left the world on a Saturday morning in Florida.

Known as BJ, she had played a role in her brothers' music careers, particularly Aaron's, where she served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his early 2000s tours. She also appeared on the family's reality TV show, House of Carters.

Bobbie Jean faced personal struggles, including addiction and substance abuse, which were documented on television and persisted into her later years. Legal troubles, including recent arrests, added to her challenges.

This marks another profound tragedy for the Carter family, coming on the heels of Aaron's death last year, which was related to drugs.

Additionally, the family had lost another sister, Leslie, in 2012 due to an overdose.

The surviving Carter siblings are now Nick and Angel.