Actor Ryan O'Neal's Official Cause Of Death Determined

Actor Ryan O'Neal died of "congestive heart failure" after years of battling "cardiomyopathy," according to his Los Angeles County Department of Public Health death certificate, which was obtained and shared by the Blast on Friday (December 22).

O'Neal, best known for his roles in the television series 'Peyton Place' and the films 'Love Story,' 'What's Up, Doc?', 'Barry Lyndon' and 'Paper Moon,' in the 1970s, died at the age of 82, his son, Patrick, revealed in a series of post shared on his Instagram account earlier this month.

"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick wrote.