Kim Kardashian Shares She Wrapped Her Christmas Gifts With Something Unique

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 23, 2023

2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

This holiday season, Kim Kardashian opted for a blend of style and sustainability in her gift-giving.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories on December 21, the Kardashian star showcased her unique wrapping method, employing SKIMS cotton fabric to add a touch of winter white elegance to her presents. The cotton jersey not only matched her desired winter wonderland theme but also reflected her commitment to eco-friendly practices.

As a mother of four — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4 — Kim expressed her intention to make the most of the fabric. Planning to reuse it, she envisioned crafting personalized items for her family, presenting a delightful and environmentally conscious approach to gift wrapping. Kim's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS, founded in 2018, played a central role in this innovative holiday preparation.

Kim, who recently attended Mariah Carey's Christmas concert with her family, continued to infuse the season with joy. In a creative Elf on the Shelf endeavor, she transformed a bathtub into a chocolate haven, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festive ambiance.

Beyond gifts and decorations, Kim invited Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish to perform seasonal tunes in her home, emphasizing the significance of music in festive celebrations.

The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, shared glimpses of their holiday activities on social media, capturing heartwarming family moments and showcasing festive decorations. As the Kardashian-Jenner clan geared up for their extravagant Christmas Eve bash, they provided fans with a festive peek into their joyful and memorable celebrations, embodying the true spirit of the holiday season.

