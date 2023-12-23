In a recent interview with Paper magazine, YouTube sensation Trisha Paytas disclosed that after praising The Weeknd and his show, The Idol, on Zach Sang's podcast, the Grammy winner himself, Abel Tesfay, reached out to her via direct message.

Paytas shared the surreal moment, explaining that The Weeknd publicly liked the Instagram clip of her podcast mention and personally messaged her, expressing gratitude for the support.

Stunned by the interaction, she gleefully captured the moment with screenshots, cherishing the unexpected connection.

Emphasizing the impact of vocalizing her desires, Paytas claimed she had unknowingly manifested the encounter by consistently thinking and speaking about it. This realization came as she admitted to only discovering The Weeknd through his HBO series, The Idol, and subsequently becoming a fan. As a result, Paytas asserted that manifestation had played a role in other celebrity encounters.

She recounted moving to Los Angeles with the sole purpose of meeting director Quentin Tarantino, and within three months, she achieved her goal.

Paytas continues to navigate the realms of fame and manifestation, accumulating over 5 million followers on her primary platform YouTube.

Married to Moses Hacmon and already a mother to Malibu Barbie, the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their second child.