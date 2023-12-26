The professional collaboration between Carey, 54, and Tanaka began in 2006 during the Adventures of Mimi tour, where he served as a backup dancer. Their romantic relationship became public knowledge in February 2017, and their journey unfolded on Carey's E! reality series, Mariah’s World, following her split from ex-fiancé James Packer.

Speculation about their breakup arose when Tanaka was notably absent from Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November. Reports also noted his absence from the holiday celebrations in Aspen, Colorado, where they had typically spent time together.

While Carey had not issued a statement at the time of the reports, Tanaka expressed admiration for her dedication to family and craft. He specifically acknowledged Carey's children, expressing love and appreciation for the warmth and kindness they brought into his life.

Tanaka requested understanding, privacy and respect during this sensitive time. He acknowledged the outpouring of love and support from fans, expressing gratitude for the encouragement that continues to uplift him.

Looking forward, he eagerly anticipates continuing his journey, driven by his passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts, confident that these elements will resonate in the unfolding chapters of his life.