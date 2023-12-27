Dave Grohl Reminisces About Doing Beer Bongs Before Shows

These days, Dave Grohl spends his time off cooking BBQ for those in need, but back in the day he used to chug beer before shows. The Foo Fighters frontman was supposed to create two pieces of art for charity ahead of the 2023 Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey over the summer, but unsurprisingly he procrastinated and ended up doodling two diagrams at the festival before his headlining slot. One showed how to make a beer bong, and the other was how to smuggle hash in a cassette tape.

While drawing the beer bong, Grohl reminisced about doing beer bongs before shows. “We used to make these diagrams for runners backstage at shows — [we’d tell them] ‘go to Home Depot and get this s***,’” he said in a clip about the art. “They would literally get it and screw it together before we played.”

Both diagrams were auctioned off to raise money for a variety of charities. The "How To Make a DIY Beer Bong" doodle ended up going for $7,301 while the "How To Sneak Hash Into a Concert" drawing went for $6,851.

“Every year at Sea.Hear.Now, we collect art from musicians who are playing the festival to showcase and sell in our Transparent Clinch Gallery Pop Up Art Tent in order to raise money for local charities,” organizer Danny Clinch wrote in a statement. “This year, I asked Dave Grohl to create some art for our cause. Dave was immediately excited about the opportunity and started throwing out some creative ideas. As the festival grew closer, I would text Dave to remind him that we would need to collect the art soon. Being one of the busiest people that I know, he arrived at the festival with a Sharpie and ready to make art. As we were looking for some poster board for his art, a runner came back with some ‘Prohibited Items’ corro board signage from the festival fences.”

Watch Grohl draw his diagrams below.