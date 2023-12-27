Ken Jennings Breaks Silence On Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy' Termination

By Jason Hall

December 27, 2023

FOX's Call Me Kat - Season Three
Photo: Getty Images

Ken Jennings addressed former fellow 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik's firing publicly for the first time in a story published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (December 26).

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her,” Jennings said.

Jennings, the longest-reigning 'Jeopardy' champion and highest-earning American game show contestant of all-time, added that he "can't speak to her decision-making process" or any "opinions" on the firing when asked about Bialik, who he shared hosting duties with since 2022, following the death of longtime 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek in 2020. The 49-year-old did, however, say he was "delighted" to land the hosting gig full-time.

“On my end, I’m just a fan of ‘Jeopardy!’ and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster,” Jennings said.

Bialik announced that she would not be returning as a 'Jeopardy!' host in a post shared on her Instagram account on December 15.

"“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!' I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the 'Jeopardy!' family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik wrote.

