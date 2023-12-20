Reason Mayim Bialik Was Fired From 'Jeopardy' Revealed

Mayim Bialik shocked Jeopardy viewers on Friday when she announced that she would no longer be sharing hosting duties with Ken Jennings. The actress put out a statement on Instagram that read, "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Now, more details about what happened are coming out. Sony insiders told TMZ that contrary to rumors, bosses at the company weren't upset Mayim walked off the job in solidarity with striking writers in the summer. However, during her absence, as Jennings handled all the shows, execs realized that they didn't need two hosts. The sources said that it was also difficult for production to work around Mayim's filming schedule on her series, Call Me Kat.

However, Jeopardy was still interested in having Bialik host their primetime specials, but Mayim allegedly wanted all or nothing. Sony said no to that and Mayim then put out her statement without consulting anyone at the show. Nonetheless, producers would still be open to Mayim hosting the special shows and the ball is in her court.