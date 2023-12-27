Shakira has been honored with a stunning statue in her home state of Colombia. On Tuesday, December 26th, the global superstar revealed that a massive bronze statue was placed in her hometown of Barranquilla.

The statue, which features Shakira showing off one of her signature dance moves, was created by artist Yino Márques. The singer took to Instagram to react to the honor and share photos of her parents with the bronze statue.

"It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday," Shakira wrote alongside a photo of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. She went on to share more photos of parents and brothers with the Mayor of Barranquilla, and a closeup of the plaque underneath the statue. "Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart," she wrote.