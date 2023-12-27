Shakira Reacts To Being Honored With Massive Statue In Colombian Hometown
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2023
Shakira has been honored with a stunning statue in her home state of Colombia. On Tuesday, December 26th, the global superstar revealed that a massive bronze statue was placed in her hometown of Barranquilla.
The statue, which features Shakira showing off one of her signature dance moves, was created by artist Yino Márques. The singer took to Instagram to react to the honor and share photos of her parents with the bronze statue.
"It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday," Shakira wrote alongside a photo of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. She went on to share more photos of parents and brothers with the Mayor of Barranquilla, and a closeup of the plaque underneath the statue. "Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart," she wrote.
“A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity,” part of the dedication, translated to English, reads.
In a later post, Shakira added, "I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!" The video featured the Mayor and her parents posing with the statue and fans and residents of Baranquilla being interviewed by local news stations.
Shakira received more proverbial flowers earlier this year when she accepted the 2023 Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.