Shakira Sings Along To SZA's 'Kill Bill' Amid Gerard Piqué Breakup Drama

The new TikTok comes after Piqué went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti just days after Shakira put their relationship on blast in her diss track with Argentine DJ Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53." The popular song calls out Marti with Shakira singing: "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you," she sings. "You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

Piqué reportedly responded to the diss track by partnering with Casio and he even distributed the watches to members of the King's League, a football league Piqué established in 2022. Shakira clapped back at Piqué and Marti's Instagram debut by sharing a video of her dancing to her BZRP session and added the caption: "Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" which translates to "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue."

The longtime couple announced their breakup over the summer. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a joint statement on June 4th. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” Recently, rumors claimed that Piqué had been cheating on Shakira and the singer reportedly placed a giant witch doll on the balcony of her house which faces Piqué's mother's house. Local residents also said she was blasting the diss track at full volume.