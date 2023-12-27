The 'Weirdest Dish' You Can Eat In Colorado

Americans are exposed to all kinds of exciting cuisines and comfort foods, including regional eats. While some foods cultivate fans across the nation, such as Philly cheesesteaks and key lime pie, others remain relatively under the radar due to their strange recipe. The only people who don't have a problem with these dishes are the ones who experienced it throughout their lives.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's most unusual delicacy based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences from writers. These are the surprisingly delicious foods that you need to grow up with to truly understand.

According to the website, Colorado's weirdest dish is Rocky Mountain oysters! These fried handhelds are the product of bulls, but once out-of-state visitors learn which part of the bull, the truth leaves them shocked. Writers describe why:

"Don’t be fooled by the name; Rocky Mountain oysters aren’t from the sea at all. In actual fact, they’re – brace yourself – deep-fried bull testes, and they usually come served with a range of spicy dipping sauces. While they may sound like an acquired taste, they’re surprisingly tasty, with a flavor that could be described as a slightly sweeter version of fried chicken. They can be found at restaurants and bars around the state, and are often suggested by locals hoping to prank unwitting tourists."