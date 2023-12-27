The 'Weirdest Dish' You Can Eat In Washington State

Americans are exposed to all kinds of exciting cuisines and comfort foods, including regional eats. While some foods cultivate fans across the nation, such as Philly cheesesteaks and key lime pie, others remain relatively under the radar due to their strange recipe. The only people who don't have a problem with these dishes are the ones who experienced it throughout their lives.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's most unusual delicacy based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences from writers. These are the surprisingly delicious foods that you need to grow up with to truly understand.

According to the website, Washington State's weirdest dish is geoduck! One of the strangest mollusks out in the wild, many fishers harvest these curious creatures off the state's coast. Writers explain why it's so tasty:

"Pronounced ‘gooey-duck,’ geoduck’s name derives from a native Puget Sound word meaning ‘dig deep’ – and, if you want to get your hands on one of these enormous burrowing saltwater clams, that’s exactly what you’ll need to do. Native to the Pacific Northwest Coast, these hulking mollusks may look pretty unappetizing, but don’t judge a book by its cover; firm and chewy (a bit like a scallop), they have a pleasantly mild, salty-sweet taste. You can try them cooked up in a wide variety of delectable seafood dishes across the state."