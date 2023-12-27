Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Expecting Third Child With Wife Jenna

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph just announced that he and wife Jenna Joseph are expecting their third child in an adorable Instagram post. The pair started dating a decade ago and have since brought two beautiful children into the world with a third on the way! Joseph teased the exciting news on social media wishing fans a Merry Christmas from the "five of them" even though there were only four family members in the picture (or so we thought).

Friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, poking fun at the artist for "dropping kids faster than albums." Bandmate Josh Dunn replied to the post joking, "My adoption papers went through?" Another fan hilariously commented, "Seems like my man has decided to make the other 19 pilots."