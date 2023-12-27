Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Expecting Third Child With Wife Jenna
By Logan DeLoye
December 27, 2023
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph just announced that he and wife Jenna Joseph are expecting their third child in an adorable Instagram post. The pair started dating a decade ago and have since brought two beautiful children into the world with a third on the way! Joseph teased the exciting news on social media wishing fans a Merry Christmas from the "five of them" even though there were only four family members in the picture (or so we thought).
Friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, poking fun at the artist for "dropping kids faster than albums." Bandmate Josh Dunn replied to the post joking, "My adoption papers went through?" Another fan hilariously commented, "Seems like my man has decided to make the other 19 pilots."
The adorable photo in question depicts Tyler and Jenna, standing in front of a Christmas tree with daughters, 3-year-old Rosie Robert, and 19-month-old Junie Belle, dressed in festive holiday attire. Jenna also shared a series of photos of the family on Instagram referring to the unborn child as, "bellybaby."
The series shows a glowing Jenna surrounded by family, proudly displaying her baby bump in every scene. Per the post, the newest Joseph is expected to arrive in April 2024. A possible name for the child has yet to be revealed as the couple revel in the bliss of their soon-to-be newest addition.