Twenty One Pilots Pause 'Down Time' For Multiple Festival Appearances

When Twenty One Pilots wrapped up their Scaled And Icy era earlier this year, they seemingly took a break before moving on to the next album. Now, they are taking a pause from that break to perform at some festivals in Mexico and South America after another band pulled out of the shows.

On Wednesday (March 1), the band announced on social media they were replacing blink-182 for six festival appearances in the next few weeks after blink was forced to postpone their upcoming Latin America shows due to Travis Barker's gnarly finger injury, per Kerrang. After injuring his finger twice, the drummer revealed he was undergoing surgery and blink shared the "devastating" news that they had to postpone to "get Travis better."

Fortunately, TOP agreed to come out of their "down time" to step up and fill the spots at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo as well as Asuncionico in Paraguay, Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá and Tecate Pa'l Norte in Monterrey.

"Josh and I were asked to fill a slot on five festivals in South America and one in Mexico," the band said. "Not many things could bring us out of down time, but the opportunity to play for some of the best music fans in the world is definitely one of them. We are humble and we will bring it."