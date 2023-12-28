Florida Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak In The State

Dining at a steakhouse is typically a divine experience full of wine selections, scrumptious sides, and of course the almighty cut of beef. It can also get pretty pricey, as well. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants where diners can enjoy a hearty steak dinner at a great price. Sometimes these establishments may feature nice extras or specials to spice up your visit.

If you're on the hunt for affordable steak, Cheapism has you covered. The aptly-named website revealed every state's best place to grab some cheap steak.

Harold Seltzer's Steakhouse was declared the top pick for Florida! Writers detailed what makes this restaurant's steak relatively affordable and delicious:

"At Harold Seltzer's, steaks are aged 35 days or more, and there's an array of options. Their 6-ounce top sirloin steak costs $16, and the 6-ounce filet mignon runs $24. Hungrier customers will want to consider the Harold's Favorite Steak, an 18-ounce bone-in rib-eye for $30 (shown above). All dinners come with salad and the diner's choice of a side."