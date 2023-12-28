Florida Woman 'Maces' Ex-Girlfriend Before Running Her Over With Car: Cops

A Florida woman is facing several charges after she allegedly pepper-sprayed her ex-girlfriend and ran over the victim with a vehicle. Miami-Dade police arrested 37-year-old Sharron Wright on Christmas Eve over an incident that reportedly happened early Thanksgiving morning (November 23), according to an arrest report obtained by WPLG.

The alleged attack unfolded after 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Southwest 107th Avenue in the county's West Perrine area. The victim and her current girlfriend approached someone's apartment after Wright told that person to check her doorbell camera and vehicle tires, which were reportedly vandalized.

The suspect then pulled up in her car, and the ex-girlfriend attempted to "defuse the situation," police wrote. That's when Wright allegedly maced her former partner in the face and punched her repeatedly, the report states. Officers claim the victim's current girlfriend tried breaking up the fight, but she was also pepper-sprayed and attacked.

At some point, Wright's son, who was inside the car, hopped out and joined in the brawl, according to cops.

Bystanders managed to stop the fight, but that wasn't the end of the attack. Wright and her son allegedly got back into the vehicle, and the 37-year-old mother put her car in reverse, aimed it at the ex-girlfriend, and accelerated "rapidly" at her. The victim was struck in the knees before the driver accelerated at her again, striking the ex in the legs and flinging her on the hood of the car, police said.

Wright sped off from the scene of the crime and later harassed and mocked the victim via text messages, the arrest report reads. Authorities spent nearly a month looking for the suspect but later learned she was booked into jail on Christmas Eve under another alias, "Camille Perdomo," for a separate case.

Online jail records show Wright is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and providing a false name.