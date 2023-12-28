Washington Restaurant Serves The 'Best Cheap Steak In The State

Dining at a steakhouse is typically a divine experience full of wine selections, scrumptious sides, and of course the almighty cut of beef. It can also get pretty pricey, as well. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants where diners can enjoy a hearty steak dinner at a great price. Sometimes these establishments may feature nice extras or specials to spice up your meal.

If you're on the hunt for affordable steak, Cheapism has you covered. The aptly-named website revealed every state's best place to grab some cheap steak.

Wedgwood Broiler was declared the top pick for Washington State! Writers detailed what makes this restaurant's steak relatively affordable and delicious:

"Since 1965, the Wedgwood Broiler, a Seattle landmark, has served up choice steaks such as a filet mignon in various sizes and prices, starting at $28 for a 6-ounce cut and up to 12 ounces for $36. Their New York cut is listed at $25 for 6 ounces and top out at $31 for 12 ounces."