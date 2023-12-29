Minnesota Coffee Shop Crowned 'Best' In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a large cup of coffee masterfully crafted by skilled local baristas. Some prefer to indulge in a cold coffee with ample cream and sugar (the seasonal menu testers) while others prefer plain black coffee (the low maintenance, strictly functional caffeine drinkers).

Coffee shops themselves are also extremely versatile in the way that they are used. Some show up at these cozy, trendy establishments to catch up with friends, while others seek out coffee shops as a quiet space to work or study. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your coffee and coffee shop experience, there is one in Minnesota known for being the best around!

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best place to order a coffee in Minnesota is Daily Grind Espresso Café in Stillwater. Tasting Table praised this coffee shop for its

Here's what Tasting Table had to say about the best place to order coffee in the entire state:

"When this Stillwater coffee shop first opened its doors, the name was a clever play on words referring to the grinding process of coffee. But when the pandemic began in March of 2020, Daily Grind became home to a different kind of daily tradition: paying it forward. According to The Gazette, at least one customer has left some sort of donation to pay for the coffee of others since April of 2020. Smack at the end of Brown's Creek Bike Trail, this is an ideal place to reward yourself with a croissant or breakfast sandwich after a long ride. You'll enjoy all of that on Daily Grind's sprawling patio with serene views of the St. Croix River."

For a continued list of the best coffee shops to visit across the country check out Tasting Table's full review.