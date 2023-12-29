Young Heiress came out while crooning the hook of her dad's song with Rihanna "Live Your Life." The crowd went wild when they saw the daddy-daughter duo performing the song together, and were in awe at how amazing she sounded on the mic. It's clear Heiress inherited some natural talent from her musically-inclined parents.



"Proud of Big Daddy @tip doing his thing with the Symphony & my Lilmama @heiressdharris did her big one!! #DaddyNDaughterDuo #LiveYoulife 🙏😻💘" Tiny wrote in the caption of her Instagram post about the performance.



T.I. has been celebrating the release of his Trap Muzik album as well as the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop all year. He recently performed at the Atlanta Falcons game, in which a slew of artists from the ATL were recognized for their contributions to the music industry. Tip also hit the stage at the Hip-Hop 50 show in New York City back in August. Before the concert, he sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about the 20th anniversary of Trap Muzik and more. Check out that interview below.