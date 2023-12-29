T.I. & His Daughter Perform Together At 'Trap Muzik' 20th Anniversary Show
By Tony M. Centeno
December 29, 2023
T.I. and his youngest daughter put on an incredible performance while celebrating 20 years of his influential second studio album.
On Thursday night, December 28, the veteran rapper hit the stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall for his "Trap Muzik 20th Anniversary" concert. His wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was front row-and-center as she and hundreds of fans watched Tip perform his classic songs live with the support of a full orchestra behind him. After performing songs like "Let's Get Away" and his verse on Bone Crusher's "Never Scared," T.I. introduced his very special guest to the stage, his seven-year-old daughter Heiress Harris.
Young Heiress came out while crooning the hook of her dad's song with Rihanna "Live Your Life." The crowd went wild when they saw the daddy-daughter duo performing the song together, and were in awe at how amazing she sounded on the mic. It's clear Heiress inherited some natural talent from her musically-inclined parents.
"Proud of Big Daddy @tip doing his thing with the Symphony & my Lilmama @heiressdharris did her big one!! #DaddyNDaughterDuo #LiveYoulife 🙏😻💘" Tiny wrote in the caption of her Instagram post about the performance.
T.I. has been celebrating the release of his Trap Muzik album as well as the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop all year. He recently performed at the Atlanta Falcons game, in which a slew of artists from the ATL were recognized for their contributions to the music industry. Tip also hit the stage at the Hip-Hop 50 show in New York City back in August. Before the concert, he sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about the 20th anniversary of Trap Muzik and more. Check out that interview below.