Top GOP Official Says Lauren Boebert's Campaign Decision Wasn't 'Best Move'

The head of the Colorado Republican Party questioned Rep. Lauren Boebert's decision to drop out of an upcoming race for her current congressional seat representing Colorado's 3rd District in 2024 and instead run for the more Republican-friendly 4th District.

“From a party perspective, we certainly don’t think it was the best move,” Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williamson said during an appearance on CNN Thursday (December 28).

“We felt that she was best suited for Congressional District 3 and that she was in the best position to win re-election and retain that for Republicans,” he added.

Boebert was narrowly re-elected to a second term in the 3rd District in 2022, defeating Democrat Adam Frisch by only 546 votes. Frisch is once again challenging for the 3rd District congressional seat and reported to have raised three times more than Boebert in funds during the past three months, according to the New York Post.