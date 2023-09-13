Lauren Boebert Gets Kicked Out Of Musical For 'Causing A Disturbance'
By Jason Hall
September 13, 2023
Video shared online shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and an unidentified man being kicked out of a musical due to what employees called "unruly" behavior.
Boebert, 36, and the man attended Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver Sunday (September 10) night and were reported to have been "vaping, singing, recording and 'causing a disturbance' during the performance," the Denver Post reported, citing venue officials. The two were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act, according to the Denver Post.
“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”
Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and the man being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.
Borebert reportedly resisted exiting and asked theater employees, "Do you know who I am," while also saying, "I am on the board" and "I will be contacting the mayor," according to an incident report obtained by the Denver Post. Police arrived at the theater and were present in the lobby until Boebert and the man she was with left the building.
Boebert and the man were seen holding hands as they left the venue, which included the man spinning the congresswoman as they walked through an empty plaza. The incident report didn't identify the two individuals, however, Boebert and her campaign manager, Drew Sexton, both confirmed her dismissal.
“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice” Sexton said in a statement to the Denver Post.
Sexton did confirm that Boebert used her phone to take a picture of the show despite cellphone usage being prohibited during performances.
It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023
Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP
“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!” Boebert wrote on her X account. “Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”
Boebert, a mother of four and grandmother to one, filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson, in May after nearly two decades of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."