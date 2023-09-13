Lauren Boebert Gets Kicked Out Of Musical For 'Causing A Disturbance'

Video shared online shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and an unidentified man being kicked out of a musical due to what employees called "unruly" behavior.

Boebert, 36, and the man attended Beetlejuice: The Musical at the Temple Hoyne Bell Theater in Denver Sunday (September 10) night and were reported to have been "vaping, singing, recording and 'causing a disturbance' during the performance," the Denver Post reported, citing venue officials. The two were reportedly warned about their behavior during ushers during intermission before security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording five minute into the second act, according to the Denver Post.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing,” an usher said. “The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Surveillance video shared by 9News shows Boebert and the man being escorted away from their seats and out of the building with the congresswoman stopping several times, which included appearing to take a selfie and multiple instances where she seemed to yell at security.